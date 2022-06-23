Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood to get new plaza in attempt to reduce gun violence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Some residents in Southeast Portland’s Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood are asking the city to take steps to address a growing gun violence problem. Part of the solution involves police, but the city is taking other steps as well.

At the Arelta Triangle at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock, a portion of the roadway has been shut down while the city workers to build a community street plaza. The plan is to make environmental changes which the city says has proven in the past to reduce gun violence.

“We keep on continuously learning and adapting and trying to find new ways to help improve our store,” says Calvin, a worker at Everyday Food Market, which has been robbed three times in the last six months.

Residents are hopeful that what worked on other neighborhood streets will work in theirs as well.

“I always think anytime the community has a chance to interact more, that builds more community,” says Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Dylan Rivera. “People get to see who they live near and that’s a good thing.”

