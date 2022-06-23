Advertisement

Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood to get new plaza in attempt to reduce gun violence

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Some residents in Southeast Portland’s Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood are asking the city to take steps to address a growing gun violence problem. Part of the solution involves police, but the city is taking other steps as well.

At the Arelta Triangle at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock, a portion of the roadway has been shut down while the city workers to build a community street plaza. The plan is to make environmental changes which the city says has proven in the past to reduce gun violence.

“We keep on continuously learning and adapting and trying to find new ways to help improve our store,” says Calvin, a worker at Everyday Food Market, which has been robbed three times in the last six months.

Residents are hopeful that what worked on other neighborhood streets will work in theirs as well.

“I always think anytime the community has a chance to interact more, that builds more community,” says Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Dylan Rivera. “People get to see who they live near and that’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood gets new community plaza in attempt to reduce gun violence
Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave
Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave.
Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave
One of several cooling centers that will be available to Portland residents during extreme heat.
Avoiding Tragedy: Multnomah County Gets Ahead of the Heat