Advertisement

Much warmer Friday, then a heatwave Saturday through Monday

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Portland's 3 Day Forecast(kptv)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hope you’re enjoying the stunning weather and sunshine we’re seeing today!

It’s been a pretty typical summer day out there with temps in the 70s this afternoon. We’ll be topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see another night of reasonable overnight temperatures before we start to heat up. It’s possible we’re a full 10 degrees warmer for our high temperature on Friday- somewhere in the mid 80s.

Then, our heat wave begins Saturday and lasts through Monday, with temps ranging between 93 and potentially 100 degrees. There is a heat advisory in place for most of us west of the Cascades excluding the beaches. This advisory extends up into Washington, too. The strong easterly flow kicks in Saturday, which will help heat us up and bring us windy conditions in the valleys.

Tuesday through Thursday we’re back to more reasonable summer temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)
Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)
Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)
Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/23)
6/23/2022
BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD! HEAT WAVE AROUND THE CORNER
Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Comfortable through Friday, then a weekend scorcher