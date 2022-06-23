Much warmer Friday, then a heatwave Saturday through Monday

Hope you’re enjoying the stunning weather and sunshine we’re seeing today!

It’s been a pretty typical summer day out there with temps in the 70s this afternoon. We’ll be topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see another night of reasonable overnight temperatures before we start to heat up. It’s possible we’re a full 10 degrees warmer for our high temperature on Friday- somewhere in the mid 80s.

Then, our heat wave begins Saturday and lasts through Monday, with temps ranging between 93 and potentially 100 degrees. There is a heat advisory in place for most of us west of the Cascades excluding the beaches. This advisory extends up into Washington, too. The strong easterly flow kicks in Saturday, which will help heat us up and bring us windy conditions in the valleys.

Tuesday through Thursday we’re back to more reasonable summer temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

