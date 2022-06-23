New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide.

The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future.

PCEF says they plan to install 15,000 cooling units across Portland over the next five years

Isaiah Kamrar of the African American Alliance for Homeownership, a partner in this project, says the heat wave last summer revealed not many homes were built for the extreme heat.

The AAAH and Earth Advantage partnered together to install the very first unit in Portland.

Earth advantage says there will be a variety of units installed. Some will be portable cooling and heat pump units, and some will be window units.

There are seven total community partners involved in this project. In addition to the AAAH other partners include Central City Concern, Northwest Housing Alternatives, Portland Community Reinvestment Initiative, Reach CDC, APANO Communities United Fund and Verde.

“The community-based organizations that have a strong relationship with the members of the community, have a criteria of vulnerable members of the community that they used to select who’s getting this unit,” says Pilar Calderin.

Most recipient criteria consist of the elder, living in low-income, those who live alone or have medical conditions. The Heat Response Program plans to install 3,000 units this year.

