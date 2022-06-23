Portland police looking for driver who left drugs in vehicle after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash and left behind drugs in their vehicle Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge. Police said one driver was injured, but did not say how bad their injuries were.

A man driving a black Ford Explorer fled on foot after the crash. He has not yet been located.

The driver of the Explorer reportedly left behind over 228 grams of suspected meth and 52 grams of fentanyl pills. Police tweeted that they “would like to chat with this person.”

Anyone with information about the crash or the wanted driver is asked to contact Portland police. Please reference case number 22-167517.

