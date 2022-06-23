Advertisement

Portland police looking for driver who left drugs in vehicle after crash

Portland police looking for driver who left drugs behind after crash on I-205 bridge
Portland police looking for driver who left drugs behind after crash on I-205 bridge(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash and left behind drugs in their vehicle Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge. Police said one driver was injured, but did not say how bad their injuries were.

A man driving a black Ford Explorer fled on foot after the crash. He has not yet been located.

The driver of the Explorer reportedly left behind over 228 grams of suspected meth and 52 grams of fentanyl pills. Police tweeted that they “would like to chat with this person.”

Anyone with information about the crash or the wanted driver is asked to contact Portland police. Please reference case number 22-167517.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
KPTV File Image
Report: Nike to leave Russian market entirely
On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Alegría
On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Alegría
Andy's Adventures: Tigard Festival of Balloons
Andy’s Adventures: Tigard Festival of Balloons