Report: Nike to leave Russian market entirely

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Nike is leaving the Russian market entirely in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

CNN Business reports the clothing manufacturer said in a statement that it has “made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace” and that its “priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”

Nike also posted a note on its official Russian website telling visitors its website and mobile app will “no longer be available in this region” and that its stores “will not reopen.”

In March, Nike announced it would temporarily suspend operations at all of its Nike owned and operated stores in Russia because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.