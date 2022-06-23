Woman dies in fall near Spirit Falls

SKAMANIA CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A woman died after falling near Spirit Falls on Saturday.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:57 a.m. authorities received a 911 call about a dead person, floating in the water near the fish hatchery at the inlet of the Little White Salmon River at Drano Lake.

Deputies arrived and, with the help of Fish & Game officers, recovered the body from the water.

The woman was identified as Debbie Lynn Lail, 54, of Camas, Washington.

Investigators said Lail parked along Cook-Underwood Road and then hiked the trail, with her dog, to the Spirit Falls area.

Trail access becomes increasingly treacherous as it nears the falls and investigators said Lail lost her footing, fell into the water, sustained unspecified injuries, and died.

The medical examiner’s office was set to do a full autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

