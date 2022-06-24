15-year-old in custody after stabbing at Tigard park

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A 15-year-old Tigard boy has been charged after reportedly stabbing another 15-year-old boy Thursday in Tigard.

The Tigard Police Department said officers were called to Cook Park for an assault with a weapon just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found the injured boy who was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to officers.

Witnesses were quick to identify a suspect who was found nearby, Tigard P.D. said.

The boy was taken into custody and will be transferred to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of assault II and unlawful use of a weapon.

As the suspect is a juvenile, Tigard P.D. is not releasing his name at this time.

