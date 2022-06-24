Blazers pick Shaedon Sharpe with 7th pick of NBA draft

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The pick is in and the Blazers have made the decision to better the franchise for the future and for now.

The news is new General Manager Joe Cronin actually made the pick. There were plenty of rumors in the buildup to the draft that Portland was looking to make a trade for a veteran piece and that still may happen. For now though, a 19-year-old from London, Ontario will call Rip City home.

“With the 7th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail blazers select Shaedon Sharpe from London, Ontario and The University of Kentucky.”

Commissioner Adam Silver with the words Shaedon Sharpe has waited the majority of his young 19 years to hear.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Kentucky via Canada, Sharpe never actually played for the Wildcats. In fact, the athletic wing player hasn’t played in a competitive game in more than a year, last doing so in 2021 at a prep school in Glendale, Arizona.

While he’s one of the great unknowns, Sharpe has shown he can score, at least in high school, the AAU circuit and the 19-U Canadian National Team. He was the top prospect in the class of 2022 but after a few practices for Kentucky, Shaedon chose to turn pro.

The Blazers did bring him in for a pre-draft workout, with Dame there watching.

The new, youngest Trail Blazer will don number 17 for the scarlet and black.

“You can’t have a perfect career so there were some ups and downs going from high school to college and not playing your college season and coming straight to the NBA,” Sharpe said. “It’s quite a journey but every step of the journey I fought and had fun with it.”

Cronin also had a pair of second round picks. He ended up using one of them, moving number 46 to Denver, keeping at 57, the second to last name to go in the draft, Jabari Walker. A first-team All-Pac-12 forward from the Colorado Buffaloes, the alma matter of head coach Chauncey Billups, Walker is from Inglewood, California and spent two years in Buffalo.

In addition to those two other additions, Cronin made another move first reported on Wednesday – bringing Jerami Grant from Detroit for a 2025 1st round pick that came in the trade Cronin by sending CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

Grant, who was born in Portland, is an immediate plug-and-play power forward in the starting line-up. Portland will be the fifth NBA stop for the 28-year-old son of former Blazer, Harvey Grant.

The top two NBA draft picks are from the Pacific Northwest. Seattle’s Paolo Banchero went number one overall to Orlando.

Gonzaga’s 20-year-old seven-footer Chet Holmgren is off to Oklahoma City at two.

The young guys now set their sights on Vegas as summer league tips off on July 7.

