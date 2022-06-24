FIRST HEAT WAVE OF THE YEAR BEGINS SATURDAY

Good morning! Our skies are clear and the air is nice and cool early on this Friday. Open up those windows and cool off your homes, because it’s going to be a warm day inland! A ridge of high pressure is starting to nudge its way in from the west, which will kick off our warming trend today. Expect to see abundant sunshine from the Coast to the Cascades. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the mid 80s across our western valleys.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for much of western Oregon and southwest Washington starting at noon on Saturday. We’re still facing our first heat wave of the season, with highs in the 90s and overnight lows in the 60s. Saturday will only feature a few hours with temps in the 90s. We’ll top out somewhere between 92 to 95 degrees. Due to the strong ridge overhead, breezy air and warm afternoon temps, our overnight lows will only fall into the mid 60s. If you don’t have an A.C., it’ll be tough to cool off your home (and even harder Sunday night). Sunday will be the hottest day of the heat wave, with temperatures rising into the 97-100 degree range. We’ll be on the back side of the ridge on Monday, bringing us our final day in the 90s.

As we head into Monday night, the Heat Advisory will expire and onshore flow will take over. We’ll experience quite the cooling trend, with highs only reaching about 80 degrees Tuesday, and the mid to upper 70s Wednesday & Thursday.

Make sure you have a way to cool down this weekend, and have a great Friday!

