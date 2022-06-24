I-84 lane closures near I-205 interchange this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close this weekend and could cause some traffic problems.

TriMet announced the closure from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway.

During the weekend shutdown, crews will drill a 102-foot deep shaft for the new light rail bridge’s foundation next to I-84.

The closures are part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” MAX Red Line extension and improvements project.

Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown starting on Wednesday, June 22.

