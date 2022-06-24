Advertisement

I-84 lane closures near I-205 interchange this weekend

Concrete foundation piers are installed during a TriMet construction project.
Concrete foundation piers are installed during a TriMet construction project.(TriMet)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close this weekend and could cause some traffic problems.

TriMet announced the closure from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway.

A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday,...
A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway. Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown.(TriMet)

During the weekend shutdown, crews will drill a 102-foot deep shaft for the new light rail bridge’s foundation next to I-84.

The closures are part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” MAX Red Line extension and improvements project.

Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown starting on Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supreme Court
‘In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right.’ State leaders react to overturn of Roe V. Wade
Our first heat wave of the year arrives
FOX 12 Oregon | Friday morning weather update 6.24.22
Signs warn swimmers of dangers at the river.
AMR rescue technician shares water safety tips ahead of heat wave
AMR rescue technician shares water safety tips ahead of heat wave