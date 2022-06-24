Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week.

According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.

Additionally, the property owner was facing several code violations in Josephine County for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation.

