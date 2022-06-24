‘In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right.’ State leaders react to overturn of Roe V. Wade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, ending 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion rights, Oregon leaders and lawmakers released statements reacting to the news.

“The right to control your own body and future is fundamental to our freedom in America. With today’s decision to end our national constitutional right to an abortion, 6 people on the Supreme Court have put the lives of millions in danger and made our country less free,” Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said. “Let’s be clear: In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right. You can travel to Oregon to get an abortion if you need to.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to The Associated Press.

Senator Ron Wyden also responded with a statement to FOX 12 Oregon.

“Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse,” said Wyden. “We knew this decision was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less horrifying. The Court has betrayed and defied the American people, who are rightfully terrified that the most powerful people in the country are clearly eager to violate their privacy and the basic human right to control their own bodies.”

In 2017 Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and making reproductive health care services more accessible and affordable for Oregonians.

Christel Allen, Executive Director of Pro-Choice Oregon released a statement affirming the organization’s commitment to abortion rights and called for a rally in Portland on Friday in Pioneer Square and in Eugene at the federal courthouse.

“We know that this ruling, which undermines the right to privacy, is just the tip of the iceberg. Many other civil liberties may be at risk—this is nothing less than a full-scale attack on our lives, our families, and our futures,” Allen said in part. “In the months ahead, Pro-Choice Oregon will be doing everything we can to mitigate the fallout from bans in neighboring states like Idaho and ensure people have the resources they need to navigate additional barriers.”

