Three hot days ahead; our first heatwave of 2022 this weekend

It’s a warm summer day outside, hopefully you get a chance to enjoy the dry and warm evening! We made it into the mid-80s today, and it’s the warmest day so far this season. Tonight will be comfortable again with temperatures down into the 50s…not quite as cool as last night. Get those windows open and let in the cool air.

You’re going to want to close those windows up again by mid-morning as temperatures rise more quickly tomorrow. It’s the beginning of the well-advertised 3 day heatwave. We end up in the lower 90s tomorrow. You’ll also notice a dry and gusty easterly wind throughout all of the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Gusts could reach 30 mph at times. Luckily, vegetation is very green from all the rain so fire risk is relatively low.

Sunday will be very hot. After a warmer start, temperatures soar into the mid-upper 90s. A spot or two in the metro area could hit 100 degrees as well! The dry east wind continues, but not as strong as tomorrow. Humidity will remain low or at least “normal” through this heat wave. We don’t expect high humidity like we experienced during the big heatwave last year.

Finally, Monday will be just a bit cooler as a weak push of cooler marine air arrives in the afternoon. Then Monday night a major surge of marine air pours inland, ending the heatwave and returning our daily temperatures into the 70s to around 80 degrees. There’s no sign of significant rain through the end of next week. We MAY get a sprinkle or shower either Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s a small chance.

