Vancouver police investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in residential fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department said it is investigating suspicious deaths after two men were found dead in a residential fire early Saturday morning.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a 4-plex in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Callers reported smoke and flames were coming from one of the units. The Vancouver Fire Department said the first engine found heavy smoke coming from the front and back of a second story unit.

A second alarm was called, which sent an engine from Clark County Fire District 6, for a total of 25 firefighters. Officers evacuated neighboring units and assisted with road closure in the area.

The firefighters on the second floor found heavy fire in the attic and requested more hose lines and manpower. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

When officers entered, they found two men dead inside.

There were no other injuries reported. VFD said four families were displaced and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.

The Vancouver police major crimes team, Vancouver police arson team, Vancouver Fire Department, Washington State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.