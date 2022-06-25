Heat Wave Begins Saturday

Good morning!

The heatwave we’ve been talking about is here today. It’s already a warm morning and temperatures will rise quickly today. Expect all sunshine and temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s for highs today. A heat advisory is in effect starting at noon today and will continue through Monday night. The east wind will be breezy this afternoon, but will die down tomorrow.

Our high pressure will strengthen and tomorrow it’s likely many of us could see temperatures in the triple digits. Highs will likely reach the upper 90s to low 100s. The heat wave continues Monday, with another day in the mid 90s. During the nights, we will also not have much relief to cool down, as lows will only be in the mid 60s the next few nights. A reminder during this heat to be safe if you choose to be on/around water this weekend. Many of our rivers are still dangerously cold!

Tuesday, we will see relief from the heat and much more reasonable June temperatures. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will also see the return of some clouds. Be safe and find a way to cool off this weekend!

