How the overturning of Roe v. Wade impacts Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Compared to other states, Oregon has some of the fewest abortion restrictions in the country. In Oregon not only is abortion legal, the state also provides funding to make sure that those seeking access to abortion aren’t turned away because they can’t afford it. There’s also funding for both medical care and transportation. The Oregon legislature recently allocated 15-million dollars for abortion health care services. With some exceptions, the state also requires private insurance to fund abortion.

While abortion is legal in Oregon, Washington and California. It will soon be restricted in Idaho. Planned Parenthood is expecting an influx of people from other states coming to Oregon seeking access to abortion care. One study shows the state can expect a 234% increase in the number of people seeking abortion services.

That will likely be a strain on state resources but local organizations say they are ready to meet the need and take on the challenge.

Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic in Ontario, Oregon.

The ACLU’s Sandy Chung says Friday’s ruling may inconvenience people with power and money but that those people will still be able to access abortion. She says it’s communities with the least access to financial and health resources who will be most impacted.

