Large protests grow in downtown Portland following Roe v. Wade overturning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Large protests are growing in downtown Portland following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday morning.

A protest that began around 5 p.m. at Salmon Street Springs at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park later moved to Lownsdale Square Park, merging with an already formed protest.

Hundreds remain gathered, and the crowds are expected to grow.

Around 7:30 p.m., protestors began to cross the Hawthorne Bridge, closing down one side to traffic. Protestors then returned to Lownsdale Square Park.

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement acknowledging the protests shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

“The City of Portland and Police Bureau are firmly and consistently supportive of people exercising their free speech and assembly rights. However, at times, people intent on committing property damage and other crimes have attached themselves to crowds of otherwise peaceful community members,” the PPB said in the release.

“I respect the right to gather and demonstrate, and I urge everyone who does to do so peacefully,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “I urge you to reject any attempt to undermine your message by those who utilize the tactics of criminal destruction.”

