Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests. They are not releasing suspect information at this time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

