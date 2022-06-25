Advertisement

Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests. They are not releasing suspect information at this time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

