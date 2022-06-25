One dead after fiery crash in Clark County.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say.

Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington.

Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was being driven by a 16-year-old who was heading northbound on NE 212th Avenue. 50-year-old Benjamin Andrews was a passenger in the Corvette’s right front passenger seat.

A 2018 Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 39-year-old Camas woman was turning south on NE 212 Avenue from NE Powell Road. The woman’s 6 and 9-year-old children were also in the car.

Investigators say as the Jeep turned to enter NE 212 Avenue, the right front of the Corvette impacted on the left front of the Jeep. The force then caused both vehicles to rotate and exit the roadway, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The Corvette collided with a utility pole and caught fire.

Andrews died at the scene from his injuries. The 16-year-old driver is said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital, according to CCSO.

The Camas woman and her children sustained non-life-threatening injuries as well and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are saying excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

