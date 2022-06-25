Portland woman seriously injured after fall while climbing Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near the Old Chute area on Mount Hood and suffered serious injuries. Callers said a medical doctor, who was also climbing the mountain at the time, was with the patient and providing medical aid.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue setup a command center at Timberline Lodge. Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Crag Rats and AMR’s Reach and Treat team also responded.

Just after 10 a.m., rescue crews reached the hiker and took over patient care. A short time later, a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard arrived at the location. The woman was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to a Portland-area hospital.

