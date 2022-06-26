10 arrested in ‘night of rage’ protest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters clashed with Eugene police and were arrested during a “night of rage” on Friday in response to the Roe vs. Wade decision.

Police were forced to use a form of pepper spray to control the crowd of 75, who threw smoke bombs at them. Some officers reported minor injuries during the five-hour demonstration.

EPD made a total of 10 arrests. Nine people were charged with disorderly conduct, with one also facing a charge of resisting arrest. One other person was charged with harassment.

