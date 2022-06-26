Advertisement

10 arrested in ‘night of rage’ protest in Eugene

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters clashed with Eugene police and were arrested during a “night of rage” on Friday in response to the Roe vs. Wade decision.

Police were forced to use a form of pepper spray to control the crowd of 75, who threw smoke bombs at them. Some officers reported minor injuries during the five-hour demonstration.

EPD made a total of 10 arrests. Nine people were charged with disorderly conduct, with one also facing a charge of resisting arrest. One other person was charged with harassment.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KPTV File Image
Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

Latest News

Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting
Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting
KPTV File Image
Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland
Portlanders march to Revolution Hall, protesting SCOTUS ruling
Portlanders march to Revolution Hall, protesting SCOTUS ruling
FILE
Inslee seeks abortion rights amendment to state constitution