10 arrested in ‘night of rage’ protest in Eugene
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Protesters clashed with Eugene police and were arrested during a “night of rage” on Friday in response to the Roe vs. Wade decision.
Police were forced to use a form of pepper spray to control the crowd of 75, who threw smoke bombs at them. Some officers reported minor injuries during the five-hour demonstration.
EPD made a total of 10 arrests. Nine people were charged with disorderly conduct, with one also facing a charge of resisting arrest. One other person was charged with harassment.
