100° Temperatures Expected Sunday in Hottest Day Of the Year

Good morning, it’s going to be a HOT one!

As we’ve been warning, the hottest day of the year and of this heatwave is expected to be today, with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. This morning some areas of the metro are already starting off very warm. At 4:00 a.m., it was still 75° in Troutdale. There’s a chance that as the east wind persists this morning, areas near the gorge will not see temperatures dip below 70° for overnight lows. That east wind should die down later this evening.

Temperatures today could be dangerously hot. It’s extremely important to stay hydrated and safe, while monitoring for heat-related illnesses. Also remember that our waterways are still quite chilly and that drastic change in temperature can be dangerous! Wear a life jacket! Temperatures on the northern part of the coast will not be much better. We expect to see low 90s. Meanwhile, parts of the central coast will be much cooler as they switch to a more southerly flow. Be safe no matter where you go today, as there won’t be much relief from the heat.

We will have another warm night tomorrow, with lows in the mid 60s again. Tomorrow will also be another hot day, though not as quite as hot as today, however still hot enough for temperatures to be dangerous! Expect highs in the mid 90s again tomorrow.

By Tuesday, we will get some much-needed relief from the heat and will see more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We also will see some clouds at times, adding to the relief.

