Even hotter in Portland Sunday, heat wave continues Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a hot one out there! Our official high temperature at PDX was 93 degrees, our first 90-degree day of the year! That breeze wasn’t a pleasant one, either, that strong east wind felt like a furnace- because that’s basically what it was. Our overnight temperatures the next two nights will be pretty uncomfortable, in the mid 60s or even upper 60s if you’re on the east side of the metro. The problem is we don’t typically hit that low until closer to sunrise.. so it’ll still be in the mid to upper 70s when most people are trying to get to sleep.

Tomorrow will be even hotter-- parts of the metro area will likely see 100 degrees. That east wind will start to die down in the afternoon and evening, and the South Coast will actually see some much cooler temperatures as a south wind picks up in the evening, bringing cool marine air to the beaches. The North Coast will still stay pretty warm.

The heat wave continues Monday with one more day in the 90s before we get some relief on Tuesday. The Portland area will see more average late June and early July temperatures, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s through the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.