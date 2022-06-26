Family, supporters rally for man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of a local man who was shot by Clackamas County deputies and Oregon State Police troopers is demanding answers about what led up to his death.

Friends and family of Derrick Clark held a rally at Aquatic Park in Milwaukie on Saturday afternoon. Clark’s family and supporters said they want hard evidence of what happened.

Investigators said they tried to pull Clark over on June 18, but he led them on a chase and crashed into a ditch. They claim deputies and troopers shot him because he was armed with a handgun.

“I think a lot of the other things that would help us put the pieces of the puzzle together is we have to have the release of the bodycam footage,” community activist Andre Miller said. “There (were) 30 officers that showed up. There (were) two different jurisdictions. We need to make sure we’re getting the car cameras and getting the body cameras, and we don’t want the edited version. We want the full tape.”

Clark was a teacher in training for the Insight Alliance, which helps provide education and resources for recently incarcerated people.

In a statement, the Insight Alliance called Clark “an amazing human and a good person.”

