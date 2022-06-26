Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Tigard, person of interest in custody

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police said it is investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest is being interviewed Sunday afternoon.

TPD said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Officers said the death is being considered “suspicious.”

Police are currently interviewing a person of interest. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community. They are continuing to investigate and did not release further details.

