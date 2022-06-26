Advertisement

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Tigard, person of interest in custody

Tigard Police
Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police said it is investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest is being interviewed Sunday afternoon.

TPD said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Officers said the death is being considered “suspicious.”

Police are currently interviewing a person of interest. They said there is no ongoing threat to the community. They are continuing to investigate and did not release further details.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Two men died in a fire at a 4-plex in Vancouver early Saturday morning.
Vancouver police investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in residential fire

Latest News

April Aamodt holds a Mormon cricket in her hand in Blalock Canyon near Arlington, Ore. on...
‘Biblical’ insect swarms spur Oregon push to fight pests
Controversial golf tournament to make its debut in North Plains.
LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren’t happy
Family, supporters rally for man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie
Family, supporters rally for man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie
Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting
Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting