Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.
Police said the suspect left the scene and hasn’t been arrested. They have not released a suspect description.
The Focused Intervention Team is investigating.
