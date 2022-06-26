Portlanders march to Revolution Hall, protesting SCOTUS ruling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After the major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, Portlanders took to the streets to voice their disappointment as a part of the “We Won’t Go Back” march.

“It feels like betrayal, like heartbreak, like losing a part of yourself,” Brianna Brown, who marched Saturday, said. “It’s part of your freedoms.”

A few hundred Portlanders marched from Colonel Summers Park to Revolution Hall in southeast Portland Saturday. Their message: Everyone should have the power to choose to have an abortion.

In the crowd was mother-daughter duo Denise Randle and Emily Yurovchak. Randle said she was heartbroken her daughter’s generation has to fight for a freedom women have had for nearly 50 years.

“I saw a sign, a woman who… was protesting for the right back in 1972 and it just totally hit me,” Randle said. “I - just instantaneously - my eyes started watering.”

While Oregonians’ right to choose is still protected here, Yurovchak said it’s still important to get out and protest.

“If everyone only cared about their own rights, we wouldn’t get anywhere,” Yurovchak said. “I think it’s really important to make sure you’re standing up for other people too and that your voice is heard in that way.

“I thought it was really important too that I got to go here with my mom.”

Friday’s ruling is especially devastating for people like Rylee Dustin, who’s had an abortion and can’t believe that right has now been taken away.

“I wasn’t even able to care for myself,” Dustin said. “I have two grown sons now. I’m here with my son. When I was ready to have children, I was able to have children and support them and protect them and work and have daycare. I mean, I had that choice back in the very early 80s. How, how did we get here? I can’t understand that.”

