PPB: 2 elderly men suffer serious injuries in unprovoked downtown Portland attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries, and another was seriously hurt in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers on a call at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street saw an assault in progress. Witnesses and video show the suspect attacked two elderly victims unprovoked. He repeatedly punched and kicked both of them, including after they fell to the ground.

Officers immediately arrested the suspect and called for paramedics to respond. An 82-year-old man had critical, life-threatening injuries. An 88-year-old man was seriously hurt with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, 29-year-old Keffer White, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and a warrant. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case for additional charges.

