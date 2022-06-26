Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.

Several banks and coffee shops had broken windows. A Portland Public Schools van had broken windows and was tagged with paint. A pregnancy resource center was vandalized. The group left the area by 10:45 p.m.

PPB said it was monitoring the crowd but did not have the resources it needed to take action. At the time, there was an injury shooting and stabbing in east Portland, a felony assault in the central city and marchers at a festival at Irving Park blocked traffic. There were also reports of street racers doing stunts across Portland.

PPB said officers are working to contact affected business owners and help with securing their buildings. Graffiti removal has already begun.

PPB said it will continue to conduct follow-up investigations, and arrests may be possible. Officers are asking businesses and residents in the area who have surveillance cameras to send any video of the events to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-169901. Most of the damage took place between 10:06 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Anyone who had damage and hasn’t made a report is asked to do so by calling (503) 823-3333 or online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.