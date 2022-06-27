Back to normal! Much cooler and partly cloudy Tuesday

It’s a blazing hot day out there again today. Temperatures are in the low-mid 90s in the metro area late this afternoon.

But there is good news! A major surge of marine air from the coastline to the interior has begun. An “onshore push” of much cooler air is spilling over the Coast Range and will move into the I-5 corridor soon. Expect gusty southwesterly and westerly wind to arrive 6-9pm west of the Cascades and temperatures will quickly drop. All areas west of the Cascades, including the Portland metro area, will be in the 60s after about 10pm. Open your windows and turn off the A.C. late this evening!

Tomorrow will be a MUCH cooler day. Expect partly cloudy skies, with most of the clouds in the morning. We only reach the mid-upper 70s, down about 20 degrees from today. Wednesday will be similar with clouds slow to clear and highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance for a spot of drizzle or a shower either day, but that’s a low chance.

A thinner marine layer (clouds and cool air) Thursday and Friday means more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We should reach up into the 80-85 degree range those days.

The holiday weekend will feature a downturn in the weather. We can’t see specifics yet, but we are headed into a cooler and showery weather pattern for at least Sunday/Monday. Temperatures dip into the 60s and 70s this weekend. It won’t be a sunny/hot weekend, but it won’t be excessively cool/wet like previous weekends.

