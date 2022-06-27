Car crash in Hayesville leaves pedestrian dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

The area was closed for about four hours while MCSO’s Crash Team investigated.

MCSO has not yet released the name of the man who died. The 19-year-old driver stayed at the scene but has not been cited or arrested.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call the non-emergency line at 503-588-5032

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.