Former Portland attorney pleads guilty to money laundering, fraud charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland attorney has pled guilty to multiple charges including mail, bank and wire fraud after embezzling client funds, according to the US Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Lori E. Deveny, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to mail, bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and filing a false tax return.

The US attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Deveny systematically stole funds she held in trust for her clients between April 2011 and May 2019. Deveny is accused of “forging client signatures on settlement documents she sent to various insurance companies, making unauthorized transfers of funds to personal accounts and falsely telling clients that the insurance companies were to blame for delays in settling claims.”

Deveny used the money to pay for personal credit card and loan payments, numerous big game hunting trips to Africa and the resulting taxidermy costs, other vacations, her husband’s photography business, home remodeling, expensive cigars and other expenses associated with a lavish lifestyle, according to the US attorney’s office.

A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment against Deveny on May 7, 2019.

Deveny is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23. As part of her plea agreement, the US attorney’s office said Deveny has agreed to pay restitution in full to her victims as determined by the government and ordered by the court.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.