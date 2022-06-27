I-84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River due to crash involving crane truck

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire on the interstate at exit 40, just west of Cascade Locks.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver was not injured in the crash.

I-84 is closed in both directions due to an overturned boom truck near the Bonneville Dam exit. The truck’s cab also caught fire during the collision. The driver did not report any injuries. @ORStatePolice is performing the crash investigation. https://t.co/MQYWy7T6Jq pic.twitter.com/R80T7msMpJ — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) June 27, 2022

Interstate 84 is now closed in both directions from exit 17 in Troutdale to exit 62 in Hood River. A detour route between Portland and the Columbia River Gorge is Highway 26.

ODOT said the closure will last through the morning, if not longer. Drivers should expect long delays or find alternate routes.

No additional details have been released at this time.

