Lebanon man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 20

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.

The operated of the motorcycle, identified by OSP as 57-year-old Mark Nelson, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT helped OSP at the crash scene.

