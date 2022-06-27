Advertisement

Lebanon man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 20

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.

The operated of the motorcycle, identified by OSP as 57-year-old Mark Nelson, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT helped OSP at the crash scene.

