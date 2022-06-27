Advertisement

Man presumed drowned after jumping into Columbia River to save struggling swimmer

Man presumed drowned after jumping into Columbia River to save struggling swimmer(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the Columbia River to save a struggling swimmer.

On Sunday, at about 5:15 p.m., River Patrol Unit deputies responded to a report of a missing swimmer near the west end of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.

Witnesses told deputies the man jumped off a boat to help a woman who was struggling in the water. The sheriff’s office said the woman was able to reach safety, but the man never resurfaced.

The Portland Fire & Rescue, the Port of Portland Fire Department and the US Coast Guard helped in a search for the man, but did not find him. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, is presumed drowned.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

