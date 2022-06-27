Man presumed drowned after jumping into Columbia River to save struggling swimmer

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the Columbia River to save a struggling swimmer.

On Sunday, at about 5:15 p.m., River Patrol Unit deputies responded to a report of a missing swimmer near the west end of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.

Witnesses told deputies the man jumped off a boat to help a woman who was struggling in the water. The sheriff’s office said the woman was able to reach safety, but the man never resurfaced.

The Portland Fire & Rescue, the Port of Portland Fire Department and the US Coast Guard helped in a search for the man, but did not find him. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, is presumed drowned.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

