Milwaukie 2-car crash leaves man dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 99E at Southeast Jennings Avenue left a man dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., OSP Troopers responded to the crash and found that a northbound red Harley Davidson crashed into a southbound silver Mazda MZ3 as it was turning left across traffic.

James Sheehan, 57, who was driving the Harley Davidson was seriously injured and declared dead. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

