Milwaukie 2-vehicle crash leaves man dead

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a motorcycle and car on Highway 99E at Southeast Jennings Avenue left a man dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., OSP troopers responded to the crash and found that a northbound red Harley Davidson crashed into a southbound silver Mazda MZ3 as it was turning left across traffic.

James Sheehan, 57, who was operating the Harley Davidson was seriously injured and declared dead. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

