ONE MORE HOT DAY, MUCH COOLER WEEK AHEAD!

Good morning! It’s a warm start to our Monday across our western valleys thanks to a blazing hot day on Sunday. Most valley locations are in the 60s and 70s this morning. The coast is much cooler due to the return of onshore flow (wind moving from sea to land). In fact, a thick marine layer is draped across most of the coastline, and will be stubborn to clear out today. Our wind won’t really shift until late today across the metro area and points to the north/east. Get ready for another hot day under sunny skies. High temperatures shouldn’t be quite as warm as Sunday. We’ll top out between about 92-95 degrees. Temperatures will finally trend back into the low 60s and 50s as onshore flow strengthens.

The remainder of the week looks much cooler, and should stay dry through Friday. We’ll have varying degrees of cloud cover each day. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Wednesday looks like it will be much cloudier as the marine layer surges inland. High temperatures will only reach the mid 70s with gradually clearing skies. Weak high pressure builds in Thursday and Friday, bringing us mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low 80s.

A trough of low pressure will be focused offshore of the Northwest as we wrap up the week, and will nudge its way inland this weekend. This system will bring cooler air and shower chances, especially late Saturday and Sunday. It doesn’t look like we have a washout coming, just something to keep in mind if you have outdoor plans.

Have a great workweek!

