One more hot day, then back to more normal temperatures the rest of the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just as we expected, it was a scorcher out there. As of 6 p.m. temperatures were starting to edge back down, so it appears 99 degrees will be our official high temperature in Portland Sunday-- a good six degrees warmer than yesterday. Meanwhile, the south coast topped out in the low to mid 60s with that nice, cool southerly wind. By late tonight, the rest of the coast will start to see some relief from the warmer temperatures, but we’ll have one more hot day in the interior valleys.

We don’t expect to cool down much overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again, and high temperatures in the 90s on Monday under sunny skies. We will at least start to feel a cooler, westerly breeze.

A system will bring us a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday along with some possible showers along the coast. For now the Portland metro looks like it’ll stay dry. It will be much cooler-- back into the low 80s. We’ll continue to cool down into the 70s Wednesday, and the rest of the week looks comfortable-- upper 70s to low 80s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

