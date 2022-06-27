Oregon Zoo hosting live music, educational fun with ‘Zoo Nights’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is hosting a perfect way to enjoy the magical Portland summer nights while surrounded by lush gardens and wildlife!

Zoo Nights will be taking place from mid-June through mid-August. During the series, the zoo will offer live music on the lawn, keeper talks and educational fun for kids and adults every other Friday. Food carts, as well as beer and wine for adults, will be available.

“Portland is known for its perfect summer evenings, and once they’re here, I look for every opportunity to get outside and have a good time with the kids,” said Heidi Rahn, zoo director. “Zoo Nights is a chance to enjoy a fun evening together and learn about wildlife.”

The first Zoo Nights took place on June 17. The next event is this Friday, July 1, with the danceable salsa stylings of Melao de Cuba, as well as folk music by Red Yarn and puppetry for kids.

Other Zoo Nights will include zydeco by the Too Loose Cajun Band (July 15), country-bluegrass from the Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Country Band (July 29) and an Afrobeat dance party with Jujuba (Aug. 12).

Tickets to Zoo Nights must be purchased online in advance. For more information, click here.

