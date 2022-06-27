Sheriff: 3 people hit by driver in Clark County; 2 critically hurt

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Three people were struck by a driver and two of them were critically hurt on Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple pedestrians in the 27500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road, near Moulton Falls Regional Park.

The sheriff’s office said scene evidence and witness statements suggest a white 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on NE Lucia Falls Road when it left the roadway and struck three people who were walking together on the shoulder.

Two of the three people were critically injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not say the extent of the other person’s injuries, if any.

According to the sheriff’s office, impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank the people who stopped and helped those injured before medical personnel arrived.

