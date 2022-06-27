Suspect shoots security guard after taking gun during scuffle in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is wanted after he stole a gun from a security guard during a scuffle and shot him in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just after 2 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 12600 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers arrived to the scene and from a uniformed private security guard who had been shot in the chest. Police said the man’s ballistic vest prevented the bullet from injuring him, but he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police said the victim reported that he asked the suspect to leave the private property when the suspect suddenly lunged for his holstered firearm. A scuffle followed and the suspect was able to free the firearm from the holster. According to police, the security guard was able to press the button to release the magazine, but the suspect shot him with the chambered round.

The suspect ran off and has not yet been located. No suspect information is being released by police at this time.

The Focused Intervention Team is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-170159.

