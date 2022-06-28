Advertisement

12 arrested, 2 stolen cars recovered during Multnomah County traffic enforcement mission

Fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and $2,400 cash recovered during traffic stop.
Fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and $2,400 cash recovered during traffic stop.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released information from their latest traffic enforcement mission that occurred this past weekend.

The traffic enforcement missions are to “reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles” in the east part of the county, according to the sheriff’s office. These missions have mainly focused in areas east of 162nd Avenue.

On Sunday night, deputies made 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen cars, and arrested 12 people. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a police officer, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and various warrants.

The name’s of the 12 people arrested were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Since the missions began in mid-April, the sheriff’s office said there have been 173 traffic stops, 45 arrests, and nine recovered stolen vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver
In this undated photo released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a dispersing wolf...
Conservationists call for action on Northwest wolf poaching
Pacific lamprey have returned to the Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest area.
‘Different kind of adorable animal’: Pacific lamprey return to Oregon Zoo
Homeless camp fire spreads to nearby woods in Clark County
Homeless camp fire spreads to nearby woods in Clark County