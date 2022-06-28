12 arrested, 2 stolen cars recovered during Multnomah County traffic enforcement mission

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released information from their latest traffic enforcement mission that occurred this past weekend.

The traffic enforcement missions are to “reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles” in the east part of the county, according to the sheriff’s office. These missions have mainly focused in areas east of 162nd Avenue.

On Sunday night, deputies made 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen cars, and arrested 12 people. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a police officer, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and various warrants.

The name’s of the 12 people arrested were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Since the missions began in mid-April, the sheriff’s office said there have been 173 traffic stops, 45 arrests, and nine recovered stolen vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.