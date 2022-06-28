120 lb. shark washes up on Oregon beach

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not something you see every day on the Oregon coast. A 120 pound shark washed up on the beach in Seaside on Sunday.

The Seaside Aquarium posted a video of the shark on social media Monday.

The aquarium’s post said the shark was a broadnose sevengill shark. It came ashore at the south end of Arcadia Beach State Park.

The 8.7-foot shark was a female and had reportedly died before washing in but was still in good shape, according to the aquarium’s post.

The Seaside Aquarium recovered the shark and planned to freeze it so it can be used as an educational tool and for ongoing research through Oregon State University.

“Broadnose sevengill sharks are one of seventeen species of sharks that can be found off the Oregon Coast. While they are known for their aggressive behavior when feeding (and the fact that they can get quite large, nearly 10 feet and weighing up to 400 pounds) there has not been a documented attack on a human along the Oregon Coast. Worldwide, they have only been responsible for 5 attacks on humans since the 17th century. None of which were fatal. Though the jury is still out on that one since human remains have been found in the stomachs of some sevengills.”

“Like their name suggests, the broadnose sevengill shark is unique in that it has seven gills while most species of sharks have five gills (apart from two species of sixgill sharks, which you have already probably guessed have six gills). They can be found off the eastern and western Pacific, Argentina, and South Africa in estuaries, bays, and at ocean depths from nearshore to 400 feet. Smaller sevengills feed on fish and squid but as they get bigger, they start to prey on marine mammals and are known to hunt in packs.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.