Advertisement

2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home

The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Two young brothers are dead after they drowned in a backyard pool Friday evening at a home in Arizona.

According to Glendale police, the boys were just 3 and 4 years old.

Fire officials said one of the boys got into the pool to try to save his brother, who went underwater. Both boys ended up drowning.

When first responders arrived, the parents were performing CPR on the boys. The brothers were rushed to the hospital.

On Saturday, the day after the drownings, crews announced that one of the boys had died and the other was listed in critical condition. Two days later, on Monday, police confirmed that the second child had also died.

It’s unclear how long the boys were underwater in the pool. Firefighters said the pool didn’t have a fence around it. An investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Big Float
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up....
Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says