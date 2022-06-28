Comfortable weather with a mix of clouds & sun rest of the week

What a change today! At mid-afternoon it’s 26 degrees cooler in Portland compared to yesterday at this time! Temperatures are just now creeping up into the lower 70s. We should end up around 75 later this afternoon. A thick “marine layer” is sitting west of the Cascades; that’s ocean-cooled air. The cloud cover is gradually dissipating and we’ll stay partly cloudy through the evening.

The marine layer comes and goes the next few days leading to varying amounts of morning clouds. We think tomorrow will be similar with some afternoon sunshine, then a quicker break to sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures should warm those days due to more sun. The chance for a sprinkle or shower remains quite low through Saturday.

A cool disturbance in the upper atmosphere arrives just in time for Independence Day (Monday). In general the chance for showers picks up Sunday through Tuesday. At this point we don’t see a soaking wet set of days, but at least some light showers are possible any of those days. We should be able to nail the timing a bit better as we get closer. The main message is that it won’t be a “pool weekend” for the 4th of July this year.

There’s no sign of a heat wave through the next 7-10 days.

