Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.

According to a post on the rodeo’s social media, roughly three of the 10 bleacher sections are unusable.

They believe the fire was an accident and not started on purpose.

The Rodeo said in a separate post that they were planning to hold the 2022 Frolic & Rodeo as scheduled by using temporary stands to replace some of the lost seating capacity.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.