CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fireworks go on sale in Washington state on Tuesday, but before you buy there are a few things you should know.

Starting at 12 p.m., people will be able to buy fireworks in Washington. Sales will end on the night of July 5. You can only legally buy fireworks at licensed locations. There are more than 530 across Washington.

Setting off fireworks is not legal everywhere. It’s banned within Vancouver city limits, and rules vary in other cities and counties across the state.

If you are in an area where they’re legal, you’re urged to be extra cautious. You should only set them off outdoors, in a clear area away from buildings, cars and dry vegetation.

You should also always have a source of water nearby, like a bucket or garden hose, just to be safe.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office said last year, there were 842 reported fires caused by fireworks that resulted in $4.5 million worth of damage within the state.

Across the United States, the National Fire Protection Association said fireworks start more than 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to emergency rooms every year.

Fireworks in Oregon went on sale last week, and like Washington, you should only buy them from permitted dealers. Also, the city of Portland banned the sale and use of fireworks within city limits back in March.

Legal sales in Oregon end on July 6.

