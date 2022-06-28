Advertisement

Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

Starting at 12 p.m., people will be able to buy fireworks in Washington.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fireworks go on sale in Washington state on Tuesday, but before you buy there are a few things you should know.

Starting at 12 p.m., people will be able to buy fireworks in Washington. Sales will end on the night of July 5. You can only legally buy fireworks at licensed locations. There are more than 530 across Washington.

Setting off fireworks is not legal everywhere. It’s banned within Vancouver city limits, and rules vary in other cities and counties across the state.

If you are in an area where they’re legal, you’re urged to be extra cautious. You should only set them off outdoors, in a clear area away from buildings, cars and dry vegetation.

You should also always have a source of water nearby, like a bucket or garden hose, just to be safe.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office said last year, there were 842 reported fires caused by fireworks that resulted in $4.5 million worth of damage within the state.

Across the United States, the National Fire Protection Association said fireworks start more than 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to emergency rooms every year.

Fireworks in Oregon went on sale last week, and like Washington, you should only buy them from permitted dealers. Also, the city of Portland banned the sale and use of fireworks within city limits back in March.

Legal sales in Oregon end on July 6.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

File image
‘Keep it legal, keep it safe’: Oregonians urged to use fireworks responsibly
'It's going to hit us pretty hard': City of Portland's bans fireworks, impacts nonprofits
‘It’s going to hit us pretty hard’: City of Portland bans fireworks, impacts nonprofits

Latest News

The Big Float
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
On the Go with Joe at The Big Float
Scene photo after the plane crash at Pearson Field Airport
Crews respond to fiery plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver
Fireworks go on sale in Washington state
Fireworks go on sale in Washington state