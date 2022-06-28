On the Go with Joe at The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular summer event is getting ready to make a splash for the last time on the Portland waterfront.

The Big Float is celebrating is 10th and last year on the Willamette River. The “last blast” will happen on Sunday, July 10, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Floaters will need to supply their own tubes and life jackets, which are required for the event. Tickets for the event are $10 now through June 30, then they’ll be $13 through July 9. Tickets will cost $15 on the day of the event.

Profits from the event benefit the Human Access Project (HAP), a local nonprofit that helps people connect with the the Willamette River.

For more information about The Big Float and to buy tickets, click here.

