CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire Tuesday morning that started in a homeless camp and spread to a nearby forested area.

Clark County Fire District 6 said the fire started somewhere inside a large homeless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the BPA Ross Complex. The fire spread quickly to trees and other debris nearby.

The fire district called the fire “stubborn,” but crews were able to get it under control.

Homeless camp fire spreads to nearby woods in Clark County (Clark County Fire District 6)

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

